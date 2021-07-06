NORTH PORT — As North Port's septic-to-sewer conversion program moves into a design phase, The Daily Sun asked Michael Vuolo, interim Utilities Division director, Michael Acosta, engineering manager, and Coco Hibbitts, Community Outreach coordinator, to detail the project that at buildout could cost taxpayers up to $900 million.
Sun: Septic to sewer is a big issue in North Port and statewide. What's happening, time-wise?
Hibbitts: “Though this is a big issue, it’s not a new issue. The state of Florida has 2.6 million septic systems. Water quality deterioration in our inland and near-shore water has prompted the state to act. The Florida Springs and Aquifer Protection Act was passed in 2016 to deal with the issue in those areas.
"Senate Bill 712, the Clean Waterways Act, was passed last year. Conventional septic systems are designed to protect against health issues and have been regulated by the Florida Department of Health; SB 712 is changing that July 1, 2021, with responsibility being transferred to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. That’s a big shift in responsibility and is an indicator of where legislative and regulatory action is headed.
“For now, the (North Port) city commission approved an overall Water and Wastewater Expansion Master Plan and has directed staff to develop a design for Phase 1 (Blue Ridge-Salford North neighborhoods). The design should be completed by May 2022. If the project moves forward, construction for the entire Phase 1 area could take between 25-30 years to complete at current funding levels, or $1.2 million a year. There are 29 sewersheds within the entire master plan, so that equates to about 900 years to complete.”
Sun: How does funding a design affect North Port?
Vuolo: “The design will allow us to develop a cost estimate for construction of the infrastructure necessary for Phase 1. Additionally, we will have a ‘shovel-ready’ plan that we can present to outside sources for funding opportunities. With a multitude of other cities vying for grant dollars, a design puts us at an advantage by saying we selected an area that needs to be addressed due to septic system density, are ready to proceed, are committed to the process, and have a plan to utilize funding to put this into action.
Acosta: “Florida comprises 6.5% of the nation's population, but has 12% of the septic systems. In North Port, we have double the amount of septic systems per capita compared to Florida’s average. It’s a not a stretch to say we are looking at potential problems as the state moves forward with legislation and regulations that come as a result of Senate Bill 712, the Clean Waterways Act.
“In July, the commission will be presented with a sampling program for water bodies around North Port that lead to Charlotte Harbor. The sampling plan includes nutrient level and sucralose, an artificial sweetener that is not naturally occurring. Upon approval, this sampling will establish a baseline against which future sampling can be measured.
“We are trying to be proactive in addressing this situation before we are backed into a corner due to an environmental crisis — or legislation — which will severely limit our options. Right now, we have the opportunity to think ahead, to look for ways to mitigate this issue, to find ways to fund this while limiting the impact to the consumer. If legislation comes down like it has in the Florida springs areas, we may be forced to find a solution that doesn’t have the luxury of a 900-year timeframe.”
Sun: Cost is an issue in conversion. Advice to those worried about that?
Vuolo: “It’s very possible that the homeowner could pay a similar amount which surrounding communities have paid. For example, Charlotte County residents have paid roughly $11,200, Cape Coral residents around $12,600. Our staff will be working diligently to get grants and alternate funding to bring the numbers down as much as possible.
“Ultimately, city commissioners will have to weigh the costs and benefits and make a decision to move forward or not. Staff will recommend to commission that existing homeowners have the opportunity to finance the determined amount over decades, be eligible for early sign-up incentives, and receive credits for recently installed septic systems. We are aware that many residents are on fixed incomes and have been affected by the pandemic and other financial hardships. We’re going to do everything we can to lessen the possible burden while working to be prepared for our community. It’s our responsibility.
“The bottom line is we are proposing to do this to preserve North Port’s environment and its future. We’re the fastest-growing city in the state, and the eighth-fastest in the nation. We cannot maintain this level of growth without addressing the water and wastewater needs for our community. Cost is always going to be a factor, but I can guarantee you the cost of construction isn’t going to go down.”
