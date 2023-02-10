Iligia Catic, 9, makes sure the pork drippings don't cause flareups at an open roasting pit behind St. Sava Orthodox Church on Saturday. Roasted pork and lamb, along with sausages, cabbage rolls, Serbian breads and many desserts were a big part of the church's annual Serbian Festival.
Gabrilo Poljcik, 14, right, directs dancers as they warm up for their performance at the Serbian Festival at St. Sava Orthodox Church on Saturday in North Port. The group is based in Tarpon Springs.
SUN PHOTOs BY CHRIS PORTER
Working the grill at Serbian Fest 2023 in North Port are Jovan Brujic, left, and Filip Bundra. Hundreds of sausages, cevapi and kobasica, were served during the two-day festival.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Dancers with the Serbian Pearls of St. Petersburg watch another troupe while waiting for their turn to go onstage Saturday at the St. Sava Orthodox Church's annual Serbian Festival in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Milunka Savich Folklore Group performs. The troupe is named for a Serbian woman who became a hero as a front-line fighter in the two Balkan Wars and World War I.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
NORTH PORT — It was a weekend to celebrate all things Serbian at St. Sava Orthodox Church.
It began Friday night with a fish fry and a rock band, and continued through the weekend.
Serbian folk entertainers from all over Florida, including some from North Port, performed at the two-day festival on the church grounds. Others traveled from as far away as New York.
There were plenty of Serbian specialties to eat. The menu featured pit-roasted lamb and pork, grilled cevapi and kobasica sausages, shish-kabob, cabbage rolls and desserts — with plenty of Serbian wine and Niško beer.
