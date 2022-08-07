Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties held regular job fairs throughout the summer due to the lack of bus drivers for the previous school year — and this year, the need for more drivers still exists.
Kelsey Whealy, spokeperson for the Sarasota County School District, said for the past couple of school years, bus drivers have been helping each other out with double backs or picking up extra stops with their existing route.
“All personnel qualified to operate a school bus — including our managers, supervisors and administrators in transportation — have been assisting on bus routes on an almost daily basis to help ease the strain on schedules. All these measures would continue, as needed.”
Students will return to class Wednesday.
In its meeting on May 17, the School Board voted 3-2 to approve a new bell schedule for some schools at the start of the 2022-23 school year. The changes were based on transportation needs.
The rationale listed on the meeting agenda: “Due to the shortage of bus drivers, many students are delayed in arrival at school in the morning and when arriving home from school in the afternoon. Minor changes in bell times for the attached schools will allow the transportation department to utilize more buses at multiple school sites. This will increase on time arrivals both in the morning and afternoon and decrease the number of delays across our transportation system.”
“Since bus drivers have very specific job qualifications and criteria (bit.ly/3AdFnsJ), it has been a challenge to recruit and retain personnel, even more so now given the widespread, multi-industry need for the same types of drivers,” Whealy said. “Our HR and transportation departments have been hard at work hosting general job fairs, school- specific job fairs, and even transportation only job fairs. The district is now offering paid training towards a driver obtaining a CDL, 100% employer paid benefits, and a salary starting at $15.67 per hour. The district also has a $2,500 sign-on and $1,000 referral bonus for bus drivers.”
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said he did not know the number of vacant bus driver positions.
“I do know that we are staffed and prepared to service every route so that every child who needs bus transportation will receive it,” Riley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.