School Bus drivers wanted

Local school districts are hiring bus drivers, but say they have routes covered for the beginning of the school year.

 Photo provided

Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties held regular job fairs throughout the summer due to the lack of bus drivers for the previous school year — and this year, the need for more drivers still exists.

Kelsey Whealy, spokeperson for the Sarasota County School District, said for the past couple of school years, bus drivers have been helping each other out with double backs or picking up extra stops with their existing route.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments