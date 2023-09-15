Neil Wilson

Neil Wilson, a former officer with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, was arrested on allegations of worker compensation fraud. 

SARASOTA — A former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Friday on insurance fraud charges, according to authorities.

Neil Wilson, 53, of Sarasota, faces a second degree felony charge of workers’ compensation fraud ($20,000 or more, but less than $100,000), according to a news release. 


   
