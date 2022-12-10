Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Standing with awards are Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Snow, Sgt. Britton Turner, Deputy Karla Small, Deputy James Barley along with Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman.

 PHOTO PROVIDED/SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office recently recognized officers for what the department called "exemplary service" to the community 

Sarasota County Sgt. Britton Turner and Deputy Karla Small received the Heroic Achievement award. On July 9, Turner and Small responded to a welfare check where a woman was discovered attempting to die by suicide. 


