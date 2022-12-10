SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office recently recognized officers for what the department called "exemplary service" to the community
Sarasota County Sgt. Britton Turner and Deputy Karla Small received the Heroic Achievement award. On July 9, Turner and Small responded to a welfare check where a woman was discovered attempting to die by suicide.
"(Turner and Small) entered the garage where Turner unlocked the driver's door and attempted to wake the woman who was unresponsive. While opening the door, Turner was met with toxic fumes but continued assisting the woman by pulling her from the vehicle. Small was also exposed to the poisonous fumes but remained on scene," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Turner carried the woman onto the driveway and began CPR."
The woman did die, but the Sheriff's Office said the officers actions are "commendable and keeping with the high standards set by the agency."
Sarasota County Deputy Josh Snow received the Life Saving award, according to the news release. It was due to his work on the evening of July 15 at a crash at Proctor Road and U.S. 41 that involved a motorcyclist, it said.
"Snow was first on scene where he located the victim suffering severe leg injuries. Without hesitation, Snow began applying a tourniquet while receiving assistance from an off-duty paramedic," it stated. "After being transported to the hospital, the trauma surgeon expressed that the precise placement of Snow’s tourniquet was the reason the victim was still alive. Snow aided in preserving human life for a victim in imminent danger of succumbing to his injuries."
Deputy James Barley also received the Life Saving award. It was due to his work at a crash the evening of July 29.
"He was the first on scene and immediately located the victim in the driver's seat of a damaged vehicle, where he noticed a significant injury to her left leg and began applying a tourniquet," it stated. "Fortunately, Barley’s tourniquet quickly and effectively stopped the bleeding."
At the hospital, they learned the femoral artery had been cut - and that's what Barley had stopped from massive bleeding.
"Without the proper application of the tourniquet, the victim would have very likely died," it stated.
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman commended the officers.
“The individuals who receive these awards are those who truly go above and beyond the call of duty,” he stated in the news release. “Our community can be extremely proud of these heroic acts and the deputies who brought them to fruition.”
