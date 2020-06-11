NORTH PORT — Self-distancing has become a physical test. You do things like dance away from others, arm curl masks on and off, play elbow bongos to greet friends, for example.
But competitive distance running in the coronavirus era has adapted too. For instance, North Port’s Marti Stetter this month completed the Run Solo Project. Participants race alone and measure their success in miles. The last leg had 188 runners from across the country.
Stetter, 62, ran 535 miles in that leg of Run Solo. It was from May 4 to June 3. She placed first, averaging about 18 miles a day. She also ran 469 miles in the April to May Run Solo race, finishing second. That was 1,004 miles in 60 days. Prizes are plaques and the pleasure of joining in a socially responsible activity, she said.
“And staying active,” she said of the deeper reason for running.
Run Solo Project was created during COVID-19’s own run. Stetter ran a 3.5-mile loop through her North Port neighborhood, “going around and around and around,” she said, to log the last 535 miles.
Stetter has run for recreation and her health for about 20 years. The idea was to shed pounds, which worked, she said. She’s now an ultra-runner, participating in 100-mile races and skip-in-the-park 26-milers.
But COVID-19 has changed every aspect of living. To keep in shape and to find meaning in a lockdown, Stetter and others have run these virtual or solo races. Run Solo Project on the April through May 4 leg had a Yoda from “Star Wars” theme, a “may the fourth be with you” overlay.
Stetter, who co-owns Durti Runners, an event organizing/timing business with her husband, Dug, races to another event this weekend. The 8 Hours of Hell run is a trail race in select southwest Florida parks.
“Get out there and stay healthy and fit,” she offered. “And hydrate.”
