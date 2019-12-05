NORTH PORT — This Santa Claus had dark hair. And his black-and-white sleigh was a cruiser with North Port POLICE imprinted on its doors.
Police Cpl. Alexander Fisher and about two dozen of his fellow officers volunteered to play Santa for the Shop With a Cop program at the local Walmart. It pairs law officers with kids, the youngsters with a $100 Walmart gift card. The officers escort the youngsters on the shopping spree, sharing in the thrill of wishes granted.
The national program in North Port is paid for with donations from the Buffalo Wings & Rings, AMVETS Post 312, Sideline Barbershop, the Walmart on U.S. 41 and others. The officers escort pre-qualified kids on the spree. There were about 50 on Tuesday. A police Explorer assigned to each unit tracked pricing with a cellphone.
“Love it,” Fisher said of the volunteer duty, which on Tuesday’s first run included Jariel Gonzalez, a 7-year-old North Port youngster shadowed by his excited grandparents. “It’s an awesome time.”
Shop With a Cop Tuesday started with North Port police burbling into the Walmart. But things around 6 p.m. convulsed in the excited arrival of kids selected for the program. With them came their guardians, the police department’s chief, Todd Garrison. There were volunteer gift-wrappers that included Mayor Debbie McDowell, Vice Mayor Jill Luke, Commissioner Pete Emrich, others with Walmart and the police department. Walmart regulars swirled around the eye of the storm near the checkouts.
Officers had a list of pre-selected gift items as a guide. The youngsters were picked from schools based on need. Each child got the $100 gift card. And you would hear stories Tuesday of Shop With a Cop kids buying nothing for themselves, all of it to family.
Jariel’s mother is deceased, and he lives with grandparents.
Jariel, Fisher and police Explorer Chris Opatz had a shopping cart — its red balloon tied to the basket — Jariel directing his crew to the toy aisle, selecting a video game and knickknacks. Opatz with each gift repeated the card balance to Fisher.
“Thirteen dollars,” Opatz announced. “One more thing. Maybe the Minecraft calendar?”
Walmart’s toy aisles would become a traffic jam, corked by happy kids examining packages. But for the adults, there was a dynamic of mostly underprivileged kids having fun with a uniformed cop — guns and radios and creaking leather — not someone they’d necessarily see as a shopping buddy. Which is one purpose of Shop With a Cop, Chief Garrison said of the interplay, and “to give them a little Christmas cheer.”
After 30 or so minutes, the trio returned to the starting line, where cashier Jen Mates scanned Jariel’s treasure. There was a pricing snafu that Walmart’s Donna Geising cleared up in a snap.
Jariel’s final tally was a Walmart bag of Christmas gifts and the goodwill of an entire community.
Or “something that he will never forget,” said Nelinda Torres, Jariel’s grandmother. “Christmas is especially for kids.”
