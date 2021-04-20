Will Sarasota and Charlotte county students and teachers be required to wear masks in the fall?
Florida’s education commissioner asked superintendents across the state to update their policies to make facial coverings voluntary rather than mandatory for students, teachers and staff in upcoming school year. In a memo sent Thursday, Richard Corcoran said, “Florida has once again proven that one-size-fits-all policies do not meet the unique needs of individual students or their families.”
Corcoran also claimed that data shows mask policies don’t effect the spread of the virus and “serve no remaining good at this point in our schools.”
His memo didn’t cite any particular data to back up the claim, which goes against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that mask-wearing in schools — along with social distancing and frequent hand-washing — is essential to stopping the spread.
Corcoran, who was appointed on DeSantis’ recommendation, said masks may “unintentionally create a barrier” for students and families who would otherwise choose in-person instruction if such a policy were not in place. And, in bold underlined wording, the memo said masks may impede instruction for students with disabilities and those who speak English as a second language because they benefit from seeing a teacher’s face and mouth.
“Right now, our schools are safer than the communities at large,” Corcoran wrote. “This safety record should only increase next school year with the increased availability of vaccines.”
Sarasota County Schools spokesperson Kelsey Whealy said the district is aware of the recommendation from the FLDOE with regard to face masks and planning for the 2021-2022 school year. The topic is on the agenda for the School Board’s monthly work session, set for today at 10 a.m. at 1980 Landings Blvd., Osprey, but it is not scheduled for a vote.
The topic of required masks became a heated one in September, when the Sarasota County School Board discussed it at a public hearing, before eventually voting in favor of a policy the following month.
“Per our School Board’s Oct. 20 (2020) meeting, the face mask policy will remain in effect until the end of the 2020-21 school year,” Whealy said. “Our face mask policy has a number of exemptions to try and accommodate both the learning needs and health and safety needs of our school communities.”
No definitive decisions have been made with regard to face masks and the nature of their potential use/non-use next school year in Sarasota County. This will be addressed by the School Board at an upcoming meeting.
“We are all hoping for as ‘normal’ a start to the 2021-22 school year as possible,” Whealy said. “As we monitor developments and guidance from the CDC and FLDOE, as well as recommendations from the local and state Department of Health, we will continue to perform our due diligence regarding district-wide plans.”
Members of the board declined to comment on the matter.
Charlotte County Schools does not currently have the matter on an upcoming meeting agenda.
“Charlotte County Public Schools will make the decision on masks over the summer for our next school year,” said district spokesperson Mike Riley.
