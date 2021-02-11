NORTH PORT — Showers for the homeless are coming to North Port.
The mobile units will offer comfort and hygiene. But also offer advocates a chance to help the homeless, to screen them for services such as veteran benefits or medical care, for long-term housing, for other needs not found living on the streets.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry in Port Charlotte is behind the effort, which places portable showers in Englewood, as well. The units would be temporary and host sites are likely churches.
Aside from basic care, showers, said Ashley Brantley, Jesus Love You's executive director, provide homeless advocates the “opportunity to have conversations, to link (the homeless) with services. They need those.”
The $40,000 mobile units are funded with donations. There are hot-water shower stalls, toilets and sinks in them. A unit holds 160 gallons of water, 300 gallons of rinsewater and what gets flushed. Propane heats the water. Users would have his or her clothes replaced, their old stuff tossed or laundered and returned to them, Brantley said.
Basic hygiene and services for North Port's homeless are essential in helping them survive, then thrive, said Chris Johnson, CEO for the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness, an advocacy group in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
“Without hope,” he said, “that's cruel."
Jesus Loves You Ministry was founded by North Porter Leslie Martin. She turned the director's role over to Brantley, who works from offices near Murdoch in Port Charlotte. There's a ministry resale shop, food, clothes, a laundry and other services at the offices, which because it's isolated, has surrounding homeless camps in the area, Brantley said. North Port's roving homeless population is pegged at about 100.
“We feed bodies and souls,” added Jim Whatley, facility manager at ministry offices in Port Charlotte.
