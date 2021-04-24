Shriners and Masons celebrate in North Port

Shriners and Masons celebrate on April 12 in North Port after not getting together for more than a year.

The North Port Shrine Club held a picnic recently at Dallas White Park to welcome new members and also to celebrate getting together again after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Shriners hold events and collections to raise money to help disabled children at Shriner's Hospital in Tampa.

Don Valerino, president of the North Port Shriners, invites anyone interested to meet the group for breakfast at The Olde World Restaurant at 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The club meets at 7:30 a.m. every Tuesday of the month.

For more information, call Don Valerino at 941-876-3751.

Gamma Nu Award

Each year the Gamma Nu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Society of Key Women Educators, chooses an educator in Charlotte County who has shown exemplary leadership and has had responsibility for the allocation and management of  finances, staff and services. Last year’s award recipient was Cathy Corsaletti, principal of Charlotte High School. 

Terri Whitacre is the 2021 recipient of the Leader in Education Award. Terri has served students in the Charlotte County School District for more than 40 years. She has been a home economics teacher, an occupational specialist, and is now the director of food and nutrition services. Terri manages 200 food service employees and a $9 million budget.

"The most satisfying part of my job is hiring people who are passionate about nutrition and kids, and then watching staff members learn, grow, develop and move up our career ladder within our child nutrition department," she said.


By managing 20 school kitchens, Terri makes sure all students get nutritious meals throughout the entire year. During the summer months, the Champs School Bus visits three sites daily to serve students. Terri and her team work to make sure that students have the proper nutrition to fuel learning every day.

Airborne grad

Alexis Smith just graduated Airborne School with the U.S. Army and is on her way to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to serve as an airborne intelligence analyst. She is a 2020 North Port High graduate.

College news

Samantha Hoffman of North Port was recently recognized during the University of Alabama Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities Conference. Hoffman received first place for a presentation entitled "Analyzing the evolutionary rate of wrd (a type of gene) in connection to its position in the insulin signaling pathway" in the Arts & Humanities category.

Michael Ainsworth of Rotonda West, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at U.S. Military Academy.

Herons of the Month

Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for March. American Legion Post 113, Rotonda West, sponsors the program each month. Pictured are third-grade students Juan Herrera-Mercado, Isabella O'Rourke and Alexandria Wells; fourth-graders Noelle Perin, Sam Chiem, Kayden Hoerl and Isabella Beierwaltes; and fifth-graders Cole Dicarol, Savannah Allese, Summer Southwell and Zoe Hendricks.
Vineland Elementary School announced its Herons of the Month for March. American Legion Post 113, Rotonda West, sponsors the program each month. Pictured are kindergarten students Kennedy McMahon, Corrine Brady, Stephanie Mosqueda-Torres and Riley Beal; first-graders Aria Hendricks, Lucas Mazza, Stormy Dupre, Sawyer Southwell and Amelia Baldessari; and second-graders Lillian Colas, Jasiah Brown, Lincoln Tran and Leo Tran.
