The North Port Shrine Club held a picnic recently at Dallas White Park to welcome new members and also to celebrate getting together again after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Shriners hold events and collections to raise money to help disabled children at Shriner's Hospital in Tampa.
Don Valerino, president of the North Port Shriners, invites anyone interested to meet the group for breakfast at The Olde World Restaurant at 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The club meets at 7:30 a.m. every Tuesday of the month.
For more information, call Don Valerino at 941-876-3751.
Gamma Nu Award
Each year the Gamma Nu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Society of Key Women Educators, chooses an educator in Charlotte County who has shown exemplary leadership and has had responsibility for the allocation and management of finances, staff and services. Last year’s award recipient was Cathy Corsaletti, principal of Charlotte High School.
Terri Whitacre is the 2021 recipient of the Leader in Education Award. Terri has served students in the Charlotte County School District for more than 40 years. She has been a home economics teacher, an occupational specialist, and is now the director of food and nutrition services. Terri manages 200 food service employees and a $9 million budget.
"The most satisfying part of my job is hiring people who are passionate about nutrition and kids, and then watching staff members learn, grow, develop and move up our career ladder within our child nutrition department," she said.
By managing 20 school kitchens, Terri makes sure all students get nutritious meals throughout the entire year. During the summer months, the Champs School Bus visits three sites daily to serve students. Terri and her team work to make sure that students have the proper nutrition to fuel learning every day.
Airborne grad
Alexis Smith just graduated Airborne School with the U.S. Army and is on her way to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to serve as an airborne intelligence analyst. She is a 2020 North Port High graduate.
College news
Samantha Hoffman of North Port was recently recognized during the University of Alabama Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities Conference. Hoffman received first place for a presentation entitled "Analyzing the evolutionary rate of wrd (a type of gene) in connection to its position in the insulin signaling pathway" in the Arts & Humanities category.
Michael Ainsworth of Rotonda West, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at U.S. Military Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.