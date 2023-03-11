NORTH PORT — Snipe signs are banished in North Port.
Snipes are advertisements staked in the ground, nailed to trees and fences, taped to light poles — anything from roof repairs to a real estate open house to Girl Scout cookies to garage sales.
But the ban is only on public property.
And that excluded onsite temporary signs for grand openings or events like car shows, carnivals or a civic function. A complete list is at northportfl.gov/code.
What it means, though, is no “I Love Debbie” signs on city streets or rights of way, North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell kiddingly said at a February hearing when the topic of signs and sign content first surfaced.
The city has stopped giving snipe sign permits following a federal ruling against an Arizona town for banning certain signs on public property. It was a free-speech issue — a church against its hometown that had prohibited street-corner signs — in this case for Sunday services.
That was an eight-year fight the church ultimately won in 2022.
North Port shortly thereafter initiated its ban on snipe signs. Which McDowell understood, she added.
But that she and her colleagues were not told prompted an angry reaction and the “I Love Debbie” sign comment at the February hearing, she said, arguing on behalf of free-speech rights.
And her mood went farther south after passing a city-placed sign advertising a community event, she said. That, she argued, was a “double standard. I was very angry … like a slap in the face.”
Others, including business and nonprofit leaders, were stunned by the snipe sign ban.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce had bought $1,000 in signs for a chamber Young Professionals conference.
The city denied the chamber’s permit application under the new rules, according to Executive Director Bill Gunnin, estimating that street signs will bring half of attendees at certain events.
“We kind of made the best of it,” he said. “But you look out there today, there are signs all over.”
