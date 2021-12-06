Anthony Carlo

NORTH PORT - A Silver Alert was announced early Monday for a resident of the city. 

Anthony J. Jarlo, 63, "may be confused on where he is," North Port Police stated in a social media post. 

"According to family, the infirmities in regard to his mental health have been getting increasingly worse and he did not take any of his medication or phone with him Sunday."

It said he may be driving a Subaru Legacy with a Massachusetts license plate of 3976YK. 

Authorities said if anyone sees him or his vehicle, they should call 911 immediately. 

