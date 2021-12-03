NORTH PORT — If you want to be a part of Irish author and singer Cahal Dunne's upcoming concert, now is the time to prepare.
After a year’s hiatus, Choirplay, a chorale that performs semi-annual concerts in the area, is back.
A Saturday evening show is planned for 7 p.m. March 5 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Center, 2001 Shreve St, Punta Gorda.
Singers are welcome to pick up sheet music and practice CD's at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association Center now.
"There is no audition — it's just for fun," said Judy Savela, member of Choirplay. "As long as you can carry a tune, you are welcome."
The first rehearsal will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 and every Monday thereafter in January. The choir will also practice in February. All rehearsals take place at 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
"If you’d like, pop in and start listening early to our 2022 program," Dunne said is letter to Choirplay friends. "Dee Hall is my contact lady there, but anyone there will know where the Choirplay box is when you come in. Please pay them $100 for another season, and make sure you pick up your correct practice CD. If, after our first rehearsal, new members don't think it's for them, of course we will return their money."
There will also be a concert at Alder Terrace, 26563 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda on Monday, March 28.
"Our mission it to enjoy singing together, enjoy the camaraderie, and perform a few shows in the nearby centers for veterans, and some retirement homes in the area that do not have an entertainment budget," Savela said.
If you are wondering about safety and COVID-19, here is what Dunne had to say about the new variant.
"I thought we wouldn’t have to worry about COVID again next year, but unfortunately we have to now," Dunne said. "So to join us in January, people will have to be vaccinated and present proof. I’m sure most are, but I’d rather lose a few than feel responsible for anyone who caught it at choir practice."
