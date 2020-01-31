If something's not done quickly, 2 million years of a sociable bird's time in Florida may be drawing to a close.
But not if Edie Driest and other advocates do their best to protect Florida's only endemic (is found nowhere else) bird, the Florida scrub jay.
The North Port Friends of Wildlife will host two, two-hour workshops this month to learn about scrub jays and how to provide habitat to help sustain them in your yard or property.
The first workshop is 10 a.m. today (Feb. 1) at the Harbour Heights Civic Association Center, 2530 Harbour Dr., Punta Gorda. The second is 1 p.m., Feb. 15 in North Port at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
Workshop visitors will learn about scrub jays from experts, but also learn how to make their property more accommodating to the birds. The catch is that only certain terrain or habitat works; the North Port Friends group targeted those living in neighborhoods or areas with the draining sandy soil and scrub characteristics. Visitors with scrub jay property can learn how to get certified as a scrub jay friendly habitat, said Driest, president of North Port Friends of Wildlife.
There is an urgency, Driest and others insist. Despite protective measures, scrub jays continue to decline, mostly because we're building on or tearing down the places where they live. We've also limited wildfires, which is nature's way of renewing their food supply and clearing out predator hiding places and keeping the scrub habitat intact.
While the birds have a documented history in Florida dating back well before people, their numbers have dropped sharply in recent decades. It was estimated in 1993, for instance, that a few thousand Florida scrub jay couples existed. They've rebounded from threatened status, but their loss of habitat is ongoing as Florida fills with more people and homes. Pockets of places for them remain, including spots in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
A scrub jay family needs 800-1,000 acres to hunt, live and play, said Tony Clements, manager of Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey, and a speaker at the two workshops. Audubon, environmental and other experts join him. The event is free and visitors should bring an eagerness to help, Driest said.
The birds, Clements said, are intelligent and family oriented, mating for life. Their children also stick around to help raise the next generation. They hunt and gather in groups, as one scrub jay can bury 6-8,000 acorns. They also station lookouts as the others work or recreate, calling to one another as hawks or snakes arrive. And then they pounce as a group.
“A whole family will drive it out,” he said of scrub jays on the attack. “To see them blink out in a couple of generations, it's pretty awful … as far as I'm concerned.”
Aside from the humanity of protecting wildlife from ourselves, scrub jay habitat is vital in Florida. The well-drained sandy soil, which is largely in central Florida, allows for rainwater to replenish underground water sources. As we build homes and retail on these important places, we drive out such things as scrub jays, but also pave over the “recharging stations for Florida aquifers,” Clements said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.