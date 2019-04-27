NORTH PORT — Players in the second annual Gary Sinise golf tournament teed off under cloudy skies early Friday morning.
A total of 144 were registered for the outing.
“That’s as many as we can handle,” said Chris Trottier, the manager of Heron Creek Golf and Country Club said as he watched the players move out. “We are sold out and we actually had a waiting list of those wanting to play.”
Heron Creek has played host to the tournament for its first two years.
The event raises funds for the Gary Sinise Foundation, which serves veterans in need.
The event had a military theme. An honor guard from the Navy ROTC at North Port High School presented the colors and played the national anthem. Military music played as the golfers prepared for the opening gun.
Just before the 72 golf carts of players pulled out, organizers announced several large donations had pushed the tournament coffers past $50,000.
The tournament wound up with an awards luncheon in the Heron Creek clubhouse.
Tournament organizers are hoping the total income from the tournament this year will reach $100,000.
The foundation serves veterans, service members, first responders and their families.
Sinise, an actor who is best known for this Oscar-winning performance of Lt. Dan Taylor in 1994’s “Forrest Gump,” has not yet been on hand for either of the tournaments.
Among those at Friday’s event was Mike Alstott, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer who was a Pro Bowl player six times. He played for the team between 1996-2006.
