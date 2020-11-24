NORTH PORT — The city this year will process a record number of building permit applications.
The 12,000 permits in this year's pipeline already outstrip 2005, when North Port indexed 11,500 permits. City officials expect to end the calendar year with upward of 13,000 permit applications. Those can range from new fences to million-dollar hotel projects.
The hot pace is partly due to COVID-19 and home improvement projects in lockdowns.
But it's also about North Port racing along in population and new commercial/residential projects, said Katrina Romano, administrative services manager with the city's Neighborhood Development Services division, where permits are first processed.
To date, Romano said, North Port had reviewed some 12,000 permit applications, which could be anything from backyard sheds to single-family homes to retail. North Port processed about 11,500 such permits in 2005, and will fly by that figure through the calendar year.
“Everything … and anything,” Romano said of the permit list in 2020.
The coronavirus, she speculated, “plays somewhat into it. (People) can't spend money on vacations.”
North Port's rapid buildout in 2020 includes some 1,543 single-family home permits — likely to be up to 1,700 by year's end — apartment or multi-family permits, either under construction or planned. There's an assisted-living complex alongside a Florida Cancer Specialists complex near city hall, a Hampton Inn & Suites scheduled to open in December, a Chase Bank, more retail at the West Villages Marketplace, and numerous other projects popping up across town.
North Port's staff furiously processes these applications, mostly from home, as COVID-19 precautions had closed city hall for the foreseeable future.
And don't expect building permit applications to fizzle, Romano said, as major projects take shape, including at Downtown Wellen Park, the mixed cluster going up in phases. Work on that vast project starts next spring. It is pitched as North Port's downtown, with shopping, assisted living and housing. Recreation and public safety substations are also part of Downtown Wellen Park.
The West Villages Improvement District, the self-governing agency within Wellen Park, had also announced new phased housing south of the West Villages Marketplace. That project, termed Village J, at completion will contain more than 1,000 single-family homes and a golf course.
West Villages at buildout will be 20,000 or so homes, 50,000 residents. Village J will be fine-tuned at the District's December public hearing.
The permitting pace is astonishing, as it's coupled to North Port's population that since 2010 mushroomed 26% to some 73,000 residents. It is now Sarasota County's largest incorporated city, the state's 37th, and just outside the top 500 in the country.
Neighborhood Development Services is about 65 staffers. It's sub-agencies are in code enforcement, planning, economic development and social services.
City commissioners this month rejected a proposed ordinance to rename Neighborhood Development Services to Building and Code Enforcement Services, and activate a second agency from NDS called the Department of Development & Environmental Affairs. The city commission needed a unanimous vote but were divided bitterly in a 3-1 vote, with former Mayor Debbie McDowell dissenting.
“We're making it work the best we can,” Romano added.
