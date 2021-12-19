Slavs pour into North Port, welcoming culture the attraction

NORTH PORT — Ksenia Kuzmycz rolled pierogi dough while talking about North Port’s new wave of native-born, transcontinental or second-generation Ukrainians.
It’s a different group, though, not those fleeing war refugees in the 1940s, but Americans of Slavic heritage retiring to the city or seeking a more relaxed culture, “where you feel comfortable,” she said Wednesday at the St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church annex in North Port.
“It’s the same as anywhere, a home, a church and (your) people,” she said.
North Port is experiencing a surge in such diverse growth, those inside the uncounted wave of Slavic people in North Port had insisted.
Decades in the making and first drawn by the Warm Mineral Springs spa, the city’s Slavic population is estimated at 8,000 to 15,000. North Port’s overall population is about 80,000. Various Orthodox, Catholic and Lutheran churches, clubs, community groups and other outlets cater to many of these new locals.
“So many pluses,” Regina Melman said.
Melman said many aspects attract Slavs to Southwest Florida, particularly to North Port. Melman, Ukrainian-born, had lived in Chicago until moving to North Port in 2019.
“The job situation, the ocean, Warm Mineral Springs, our community. It’s perfect,” she said.
Melman until recently had, in fact, hosted a Russian-language program at WKDW-FM 97.5, the nonprofit radio station in North Port.
Russian is mostly understood among Ukrainians, Poles and others from Eastern Europe. Her story was about fleeing persecution, her family arriving with $100 and a suitcase, picking up “American” language working or watching Chicago TV, she said.
A dental assistant, Melman shimmied into Chicago real estate, did well and came to North Port.
One aspect of her radio broadcast was absent, however, as she was instructed by station managers to leave aside Russian and Ukraine politics. That could light a fuse, Melman agreed.
It’s especially volatile with the current territorial standoff of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Ukraine authorities and President Joseph Biden.
“Otherwise, you only have rumors,” she said of introducing local topics on the radio to North Port’s Slavic community.
Viktor Antipov, pastor at the House of Mercy church, is another North Port resident of Ukrainian descent. His parish had absorbed arrivals from America’s West Coast, he said, a younger crowd escaping a cultural shift, as Ukrainians tend to be more conservative.
The House of Mercy, a Southern Baptist offshoot which shares space with a North Port Lutheran church, has some 120 congregants. It has Sunday services in Russian, a planned Wednesday service from younger members in English, Antipov said. The church opened in September.
Christian Slavs, he said, are now coming to North Port and Southwest Florida.
“It’s like a brotherhood; the same culture, the same funny stories,” he said. “They’re at home.”
Commissioner Jill Luke said the city’s welcoming attitude is part of the city’s attraction, and not just for Slavs — North Port reportedly grows by 5,000 or so new residents each year, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. But Slavs had been coming to town in droves for a generation or so, she added.
“They’re outstanding citizens,” she said. “I love the diversity of cultures.”
Khristina Lew is a second-generation Ukrainian-American in town Wednesday visiting family. A former Kiev bureau journalist with The Ukrainian Weekly newspaper who covered the fall of the former Soviet Union, she’s considering North Port at retirement.
“I think it’s great,” she said of North Port’s welcoming culture, while also scooping dumplings at St. Mary’s annex, a Ukrainian flag in horizontal blue and yellow colors outside popping in the breeze on a pole below the American flag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.