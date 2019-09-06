By TOM HARMENING

NORTH PORT — Having pizza with the police has proved to be a popular pastime.

More than 70 people turned up at Il Primo Pizza and Wings Wednesday night for the latest “mixer.” The police department plans these events so officers can meet citizens and hear concerns and compliments.

The sessions are a favorite project of Police Chief Todd Garrison.

“I’d like to do more of these,” Garrison said, looking over the crowd on hand for a slice of pizza and a drink. “It’s a good way for us to know the people and for them to know us.”

The pizza event turned out about double the number of people who came for last month’s “Coffee with a Cop” mixer.

Garrison is looking into other ways to mingle with the residents of North Port.

“I’m wide open,” he said. “I will take suggestions.”

