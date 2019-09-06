By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — Having pizza with the police has proved to be a popular pastime.
More than 70 people turned up at Il Primo Pizza and Wings Wednesday night for the latest “mixer.” The police department plans these events so officers can meet citizens and hear concerns and compliments.
The sessions are a favorite project of Police Chief Todd Garrison.
“I’d like to do more of these,” Garrison said, looking over the crowd on hand for a slice of pizza and a drink. “It’s a good way for us to know the people and for them to know us.”
The pizza event turned out about double the number of people who came for last month’s “Coffee with a Cop” mixer.
Garrison is looking into other ways to mingle with the residents of North Port.
“I’m wide open,” he said. “I will take suggestions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.