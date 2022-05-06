NorthPortCityHall

North Port is considering cash incentives to lure big-ticket manufacturers or technology firms.

 Photo provided

NORTH PORT — Smoke pouring out of an air conditioning duct caused the city of North Port to evacuate City Hall on Friday afternoon.

The fire was in an air conditioning unit on the roof and sent smoke into the Human Resources Department on the second floor, said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the city. 

The building was evacuated as a safety precaution while firefighters tracked down the source of the fire and put it out.

Most employees were sent home for the remainder of the day. 

All offices will return to normal on Monday, Taylor said. 

