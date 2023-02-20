SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital administrators will present a much-anticipated report on its response to the COVID pandemic Tuesday.
Members of the public have alleged that they or their relatives didn’t receive appropriate treatment for the illness, resulting in unnecessary suffering and deaths.
Among the complaints, some questioned the use of remdesivir, while others have said their requests for ivermectin were rejected.
The Food and Drug Administration never approved the use of ivermectin to treat COVID.
Three SMH board members elected in November — Patricia Maraia, Bridgette Fiorucci and Victor Rohe — campaigned on skepticism about SMH’s handling of the pandemic and backed calls for an investigation, as demanded by dozens of people at the first meeting of the board post-election.
The report is expected to address specific allegations of alleged lapses in treatment and take a broader look at SMH’s overall pandemic response.
“The board wants to know what we did right, what we did wrong, what lessons were learned, and how we can be better prepared for the next pandemic, which will inevitably come,” Board Chair Tramm Hudson wrote in a column that appeared in the Sun papers, including the Venice Gondolier.
The report will first be presented at a Quality Control Committee meeting beginning at 8 a.m. that’s closed to the public. The committee will report to the board for a vote during a public meeting that begins at 2 p.m.
The vote is expected to occur at about 2:30 p.m., according to hospital spokespersons.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.