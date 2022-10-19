Snook Haven Sign

Floodwaters from the Myakka River completely cut off Venice’s historic Snook Haven Restaurant.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Snook Haven Park, which includes the iconic restaurant and other amenities, remains closed to the public after floodwaters from the Myakka River engulfed the park.

The park and the Snook Haven Restaurant are located along the river at 5000 E. Venice Ave. Sarasota County owns the park and rents the concession out to Venice Pier Group, which also operates Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Siesta Beach Eats.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments