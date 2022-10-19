VENICE — Snook Haven Park, which includes the iconic restaurant and other amenities, remains closed to the public after floodwaters from the Myakka River engulfed the park.
The park and the Snook Haven Restaurant are located along the river at 5000 E. Venice Ave. Sarasota County owns the park and rents the concession out to Venice Pier Group, which also operates Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Siesta Beach Eats.
The most recent update about the park’s condition says that Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resource staff are working through park and facility evaluations with different entities, including county General Services, Risk, Building Official representative and Parks.
“We are working to identify proposed costs for remediation and repair of the current structure for further analysis,” it states.
No decisions have been made yet regarding the park and restaurant’s reopening.
Following the hurricane passing through, the Myakka River flooded along with the entire area of Snook Haven. The waters have since started to recede, allowing PRNR staff to access the Snook Haven site.
“We continue to work closely with our concessionaire partner as we know this is a much-loved destination for many and the importance of concession availability to the public is important,” PRNR staff stated.
Earlier this year, the PRNR staff proposed improvements to Snook Haven, which included demolishing three of the five cabins along the water, renovating the remaining two cabins, moving the restaurant back and reorienting the outdoor seating area and restaurant to include views of the river from any location.
In a recent update on the site, the design and construction manager selection process for improvements was underway.
