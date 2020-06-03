NORTH PORT — Social unrest has spilled over into social media.
And it has prompted one man to deactivate his Facebook pages, and a woman on the other side to plan a public protest over the man’s comments.
The story is about Dan Burch, a North Port homebuilder, straying on to comments posted by Sarah Norris on her Facebook page. A few minutes of back forth between the pair set off a series of heated responses to his comments from Norris and her supporters.
Burch received an outpouring of support as well.
The story’s backdrop was the social protests over the death of a black Minnesota man. Four Minneapolis police officers have since been charged. Looting was also linked to George Floyd’s death.
Norris last Friday had posted discussion on her personal Facebook page about her son’s anxiety over police abuses of African-Americans.
Burch, who is white, entered that discussion forum, hitting the Facebook Messenger button and sending Norris his thoughts on parents raising children, he said. It wasn’t art of the public discussion, but sent directly to Norris.
“It was about do the right thing and play by the rules,” he said.
The conversation got testy, however. Burch so enraged Norris that she clicked screenshot images of the private conversations and posted them on her Facebook page.
And it was off to the races. Feedback on Norris’s Facebook page grew heated. He quickly deactivated his personal and business Facebook pages. Within a day, he said, signs were vandalized at construction sites for his Blue Chip Builders business in Charlotte County. He also got threatening text messages, all reported to authorities, he said.
While conceding that his remarks to Norris were “completely stupid,” Burch offered that his intentions were mischaracterized, that a cellphone voice app had mistranslated his comments.
And then on Wednesday, came remorse.
But Norris didn’t want apologies. Instead, she planned a Monday protest to express her anger at Burch for what she viewed as insensitive and poorly timed comments.
“I’m holding him accountable,” Norris said of posting the screenshots.
Burch and Norris have common interests on social media, both said. Burch has his custom building company in North Port; Norris as a Punta Gorda Realtor selling/listing in North Port. But the two had never interacted. Then, Norris last week on Facebook wrote about her 12-year-old son. The child is of mixed race.
Burch, in one private exchange, wrote about those protesting Floyd’s death: “Let them burn down the city.”
In another exchange he wrote:
“You seem to come across my page often, but I have to ask where’s the husband to these kids you’re so concerned about. Or maybe I should say baby’s daddy.”
To which Norris, who is 34 and white, retorted: “I’m not sure I understand what you’re saying.”
But Burch, 45 and also white, believed the exchange was private. On Wednesday he called the remarks “completely stupid.” He also said things he wrote got garbled by a voice translation program on his cellphone.
One posting to Norris’s Facebook page, for instance, reads: “Thank you and relative to the current situation you might want to teach them how to break windows and carry TVs on their heads.”
But, Burch said, what he voiced into his phone was: “To teach them NOT to break windows and carry TVs on their heads.”
“I have no history of anything like this,” he said Wednesday. “Everything is charged right now … and out of control. I would like to apologize.”
“You can’t be in business, deal with people in all walks of life, and get portrayed the way (Dan) is,” said Cherie George, a Punta Gorda friend.
Norris, however, wasn’t interested in forgiveness.
“His words are coming back,” she said.
