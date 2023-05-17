Libib software

The Sarasota County School District has been testing the Libib school library application that would allow parents to see what books are available in their children’s classrooms. The app shows the title, the cover and a description. Teachers are responsible for managing their classroom libraries.

 PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Switching software companies may be one tool to help Sarasota County School officials manage textbooks, library books and classroom libraries, while giving parents more access to what materials their children see at school.

Administrators, school librarians and teachers are all scrambling to meet new requirements about on-campus books and other materials that were spelled out in laws passed in 2022 by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.


   
