The Sarasota County School District has been testing the Libib school library application that would allow parents to see what books are available in their children’s classrooms. The app shows the title, the cover and a description. Teachers are responsible for managing their classroom libraries.
SARASOTA — Switching software companies may be one tool to help Sarasota County School officials manage textbooks, library books and classroom libraries, while giving parents more access to what materials their children see at school.
Administrators, school librarians and teachers are all scrambling to meet new requirements about on-campus books and other materials that were spelled out in laws passed in 2022 by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
More requirements were added in a bill the Legislature passed this year, although the governor had not signed the bill into law as of Tuesday.
In addition to what DeSantis calls the state’s “Anti-WOKE” laws regulating what kind of content is allowed in textbooks and other instructional materials, the new laws also require districts to give parents the ability to see what’s available in school libraries and textbooks — as well as teacher-maintained classroom libraries.
They also allow parents an easier pathway to challenge those materials.
The new laws mean that school librarians needed training in new processes, and to evaluate their catalogs to make sure all books comply with state law. Teachers who have books in their classroom must also log each title, make sure they books are allowed, and have a list for parents to see.
One possible solution to lessening the workload could be a new software program, said Rob Manoogian, the district’s manager of Instructional Materials and Library Services.
The district has been using Follett Destiny for school library management since 2013. But another brand, Insignia Library Management, could help manage the district’s library and textbooks.
It could also push out notifications (through email or other messaging) to parents who want to know what their children are checking out, Manoogian said.
Insignia has another component that allows parents to easily flag certain books, preventing their children from checking them out, he said.
The cost for Insignia could be less than Follett Destiny, which is about $100,000 per year for the district. Insignia could be $100,000 to install, but the cost would come down as much as 45% in years to come.
There are many open questions to answer before changing to Insignia, Manoogian pointed out, including how to keep the data that is in the Follet Destiny system, like the history of when a book came into the library system, when and how often it was checked out, and fees and other information that Follet Destiny tracks.
The Insignia system also includes some mandatory functions that the district would want to turn off, he said.
Meanwhile, the school district is nearly ready to use another online library application, called Libib, that allows teachers to log and manage the books in their classroom libraries in a format that would be easy for parents to see.
The district has been testing a pilot program for the Libib app with teachers at Tuttle Elementary School.
“The teachers scanned their books for us,” he said. “It exposed some rough spots.”
Still it could be an important step for teachers and the district to be in compliance with the law, he said.
That information may be transferred to Insignia, if the district decides to move to that software.
