NORTH PORT — A family Italian restaurant featuring Jersey-style pizza appears to be making it through the pandemic.
Solorzano’s Pizzeria, at 13001 Tamiami Trail, near Warm Mineral Springs, offers gourmet pizza and subs with fresh homemade Italian bread, as well as a variety of pasta dishes — including homemade meatballs.
Father and son Jimmy and Anthony Solorzano, along with some part time help, have been keeping busy in North Port since opening.
They are in the process of renovating the front counter area and adding more space for guests. When diners were restricted by state law due to COVID-19, the owners had put in some shelves and added a mini Italian market.
The Solorzano family has been in the restaurant business for years, serving customers in the Sarasota area since 2003.
In the early 1960’s, Filippo Centrella and his wife, Lina, moved from Naples, Italy, to New Jersey and took over a pizzeria named Sole’s. They met a young pizza entrepreneur named Carlos Solorzano, who helped make the pizzeria a success.
Carlos eventually married Filippo’s oldest daughter. They had two sons who later owned Italian restaurants, and that’s when Solorzano Brothers Pizzeria was born.
Anthony has been making pizza for as long as he can remember.
“I enjoy working with my family … it’s in my blood,” he said.
Jimmy said the customers he has served seem very happy with the quality of the food.
“People really seem to like the crust,” Jimmy said. “We’re seeing a lot of regular customers.”
Homemade cannoli is also available, and it’s made to order.
As a child, Jimmy recalls watching his mother and grandmother bake bread and make meatballs each weekend, and everyone sitting down to a big family dinner.
“We hope every time you dine with us, it takes you back to those Sunday dinners with your own family,” Jimmy said.
The family motto and website, “NobodyMakesPizzaLikeWeDo.com” — says it all.
The restaurant is open seven days a week.
For more information, call Solorzano’s Pizzeria at 941-564-8000.
