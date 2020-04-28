After Gov. Ron DeSantis announced all Florida schools would remain closed through the end of the school year, prospective graduates across the state were left wondering about the state of their long-awaited commencement.
Some colleges opted to go full virtual with their spring commencement, while others decided to delay until a later date.
Some schools offered students the option virtual now, in person later.
The Sun checked on the plans colleges around the state announced regarding their commencement ceremonies.
New College of Florida
The school has opted to postpone their commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 15. The commencement ceremony will now take place Saturday, Dec. 5.
State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota:
The school will have a virtual commencement ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 1. The ceremony will be streamed live on the school’s Facebook page facebook.com/state collegeofflorida and aired on WSLR 96.5 FM radio station, as well as their website WSLR.org.
According to their website, after the degrees are given out, family, friends, and the public can call or text congratulatory messages to individual graduates or the entire class of 2020 on air. If you choose to watch via Facebook live, you can send messages throughout the event.
Spring graduates are also invited to walk during the winter commencement ceremony in December.
Florida SouthWestern State College
The school will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday, June 5.
“We were supposed to have a pinning ceremony which stated that we were eligible to be respiratory therapists, which has also been cancelled,” said senior respiratory therapist student Megan Murphy.
The graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for May 1 with the pinning ceremony scheduled for June 19.
“I am saddened that I won’t be able to have my family and loved ones there for a ceremony to pin me and to celebrate my achievements that they’ve supported me through for so long,” she added.
Florida Polytechnic University
The school announced it will be holding a commencement ceremony for the spring 2020 graduates on Friday, Dec. 18. The ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland. The event was originally scheduled for May 3.
Director of Communications Lydia Guzman said, “We conducted a survey and our graduates expressed a strong preference to reschedule an in-person ceremony. There was little to no interest in any kind of virtual ceremony.”
Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU)
Virtual commencement will take place Sunday, May 3. According to the school’s website, the commencement will feature an introduction from the school president, followed by a photo or video from each graduate, and the degree conferral ceremony. The ceremony can be viewed beginning at 10 a.m. May 3 at fgcu.edu/may2020grad.
University of South Florida (USF)
The school will hold a virtual commencement for each of their three campuses, with recognition of outstanding graduate award winners and King O’ Neal 4.0 GPA scholars, remarks from each USF Campus Student Body President and the conferring of degrees. The ceremonies will be accessible Saturday, May 9, and will include the names of each individual graduate.
The school has also opened up their summer commencement ceremony, slated for August to spring graduates, to allow them the opportunity to walk.
University of Florida (UF)
The school rescheduled their commencement ceremonies for the weekend of July 31 to Aug. 2. According to their website, if students are unable to walk in their new graduation date, the school will allow them to walk during a future ceremony, if the student requests to do so.
Florida State University (FSU)
FSU will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Each college will read their graduates names in a separate video, because of the number of graduates, it would extend the graduation by several hours, according to their website. The ceremony will be accessible at commencement.fsu.edu
University of Miami
Undergraduate, graduate and law commencement ceremonies have been postponed until December. The school of Medicine will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
University of Tampa
Virtual commencement will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Spring graduates are also invited to participate in the December commencement ceremony Dec. 18 at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Students must reapply to be considered.
