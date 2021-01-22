NORTH PORT — Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County dedicated its 150th home to a family Thursday.
Shinteaka Fashaw, a Venice mother of two, received a new three-bedroom, two-bath home in North Port.
Habitat CEO/Executive Director Shannon Hoyt welcomed the family and friends to the outdoor celebration.
“We are so excited for the Fashaw family today,” Hoyt said. “I’d like to thank King Plastic for being here today also, and for all the work they did. This house truly is possible because of them.”
Shinteaka Fashaw received the keys to her new home from Charlie King, one of the owners of King Plastic Corporation in North Port.
“This is our first one and we hope to do a lot more in the future,” King said. “We became a sponsor by making a monetary donation and some of our employees came out to help build over the weekends.”
Restore Director Tracy Wilson recited the Pledge of Allegiance, read a blessing of the home and presented a Bible to the family. The family also received a book case, books from a North Port library and gift cards to help fill their pantry.
Habitat Homeowner Services Coordinator Mary Ouellette presented the family with a handmade prayer blanket from Venice Presbyterian Church.
Homeowner Services Coordinator Mary Ouellette congratulated Fashaw at the dedication.
“I know you worked really hard, and I’m very happy for you and your kids,” Ouellette said. “Your hard work and patience has paid off.”
Fashaw’s children, Anthony and Autumn, were excited to see the inside of their new home. The home is near Interstate 75 in North Port, which is beneficial because Fashaw works in health care and travels regularly in the area.
“I’d like to thank you too, Mary, because you’ve been such a big help to me through this whole process,” Fashaw said. “I also want to thank all of the sponsors and the volunteers who helped make this happen. Everybody who had their hand in this — especially God — to make this all possible. I remember sometimes I would call Mary up in a panic, almost crying, wondering if I could get through this. There were many days when I worked a 12-hour shift and I was so tired, but when I came to the site and saw all of the volunteers, it inspired me. If they could do it, I could do it.”
The organization built and dedicated its first new home in 1992. Each new homeowner is required to put in 300 total hours of sweat equity while the house is being built. It takes between two and three years from the application process until the home is built.
“On behalf of Habitat, we would like to say welcome home,” Hoyt said.
For more information, visit www.habitatsouthsarasota.org.
