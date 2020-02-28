NORTH PORT — Many of us get a house-warming. But few come with a pastor's blessing.
Sarah Smith and Brik Hollinger received such a treat Friday from Brian Zdrojowy with the Awaken Church in North Port. The North Port couple took possession of a four-bedroom home built by the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.
Zdrojowy, a lead pastor at Awaken Church, worked the morning welcoming that included gifts such as a bible, a toolkit, bookshelves, flowers and cleaning supplies, quilts and a ceremonial key in red ribbon. A Habitat for Humanity ReStore gift certificate was also in the package of things given to the couple Friday.
“It's not just a house but a forever home,” Smith said at her turn in the 20-minute welcoming. She and Hollinger were joined at their new home by friends and family, volunteer builders, Habitat leadership and North Port Commissioner Jill Luke.
Habitat for Humanity-South Sarasota County is the host for these income-qualified projects in North Port. The Smith-Hollinger place is the agency's first four-bedroom house. A three-bedroom Habitat home was built and blessed next door on Lacoco Street. The Hamrick family took possession of that home about 90 minutes later.
For some, Habitat provides a first home, even a first private bedroom, or a “really special day for them,” said Shannon Hoyt, South Sarasota County Habitat's CEO/executive director.
The Sarasota South County Habitat has built 144 homes in 30 years, is ramping up to 14 each of the next three years, she added.
But while Habitat homes appear like a gift, they're actually earned, nail by nail, said Hoyt.
For example, homeowner candidates can undergo years of classes, credit repairs, character and background checks before the stars align. Once accepted, these future homeowners invest sweat equity, sometimes on other Habitat houses.
Smith and Hollinger pounded nails at the Hamrick home, as their neighbors did on theirs, for instance. The two homes include energy devices to cut costs. A small army of volunteers and contractors finished the projects in about nine months.
Habitat for Humanity since the 1960s has built thousands of homes for lower-income candidates. In 2010, for example, it built 4,600 homes nationwide. It issues and holds mortgages on zero-interest loans. Down payments are less than $5,000 and the sweat equity is one stipulation, or “skin in the game,” Hoyt said of the Georgia-based nonprofit's rules. Delinquency is low, possibly due to screening obstacles. The homeowners then must pay off the low-interest loan to own their homes.
“It's truly a labor of love, for everyone,” Hoyt said at the welcoming. “We're standing in the product of that.”
Bank of America is a national Habitat for Humanity sponsor. The finance giant works with the Sarasota South County Habitat, as well, said Matthew Reall, a Bank of America executive in North Port Friday.
“When the community is stronger,” he said, “we're stronger.”
