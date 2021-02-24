NORTH PORT — Calling all teens: What kinds of activities would you like to see offered in the area?
A "Teen Talk" program is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 25) at the Morgan Family Community Center.
"Teen Talk is a program hosted quarterly targeted toward middle and high school teens that utilize the Morgan Family Community Center (MFCC) on a regular basis," said Laura Ansel, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator for the City of North Port.
"The program aims to build positive relationships, seek input, and provide information to the MFCC teen users by providing them the opportunity to participate in a public forum in an interactive and entertaining manner."
Hosted by the city of North Port Parks and Recreation Department, the free family program is open to all teens who reside in the City of North Port.
All are invited to come and join the parks and recreation staff to voice your opinion and share ideas on what you want in your city. Teen Talk allows for teens to participate in activities and have an open floor to discuss upcoming events, new ideas and work together.
Refreshments will be provided.
"The first Teen Talk was May 10, 2018, from there it has grown into a reoccurring program hosted quarterly throughout the school year," Ansel said.
Changes that have come as result of this program include the following:
• Stronger positive relationships between Parks and Recreation Staff and teens
• Addition of a pool table (billiards) in the game room
• Addition of the learning lab
• Waffles for Valentines
• Cookies decorating contest
• 3-versus-3 basketball tournaments
• Dodgeball tournaments
• Input on revisions to facility rules and guidelines
The Morgan Family Community Center is at 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
For more information, visit www.cityofnorthport.com or call 941-429-7175.
