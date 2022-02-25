Spelltacular Sweets ribbon cutting ceremony

Spelltacular Sweets owners Jason and Jennifer Bramlitt cut the ribbon at the ceremony.

NORTH PORT — Six months after appearing on the food truck scene, North Port's Spelltacular Sweets is starting to hit its sweet stride.

The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting recently for owners Jason and Jennifer Bramlitt, who were parked at the chamber serving up homemade sweet treats.

Originally from Mississippi, the Bramlitts moved to Southwest Florida about 10 years ago and now live in North Port.

Their specialty are mini bundt cakes. Flavors available include: Kentucky butter, strawberry, orange, banana pudding, chocolate turtle, devil's food, Reese's and cookies-and-cream. They also have fresh-baked cookies and brownies.

"Everything is made from scratch," Jennifer Bramlitt said. "We're still completing the inside of the truck, so right now we bake everything at home under the cottage baker's law. We will be adding a new fridge to the truck soon."

The name Spelltacular Sweets has a magical origin.

"We are just infatuated with all things regarding witches and spells, so we just decided it would be a cute-catchy name," Jennifer Bramlitt said. 

Jason Bramlitt said his wife is very good at baking and loves it. 


"We just decided, let's do something for us," Jason Bramlitt said. "Let's focus on what we want to do."

The business is booked solid through March. They are taking reservations now for April and May.

"We both work full time and we have two children — they are our flavor testers," Jennifer Bramlitt said.

Once their truck is completed, Spelltacular Sweets will be a mobile bakery serving their treats at events from Naples to Parrish.

And cakes and cookies won't be the only thing on the menu.

"We'll also be adding ice cream and some sandwiches in the future," Jason Bramitt said.

To see where Spelltacular Sweets will be next, visit www.spelltacularsweets.com or call 941-564-7964.

