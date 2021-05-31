NORTH PORT — Want to cool off for free at North Port Aquatic Center?
City of North Port residents are invited to pre-register for complimentary admission to the Aquatic Center on Sunday, June 13.
Hosted by the city's parks and recreation department, everyone is encouraged to sign-up early as there will be limited admission due to social distancing guidelines.
City of North Port Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Laura Ansel said this is a first-time event.
"We have 750 registrations available for each time slot, for 3,000 potential attendees," Ansel said. "We’re thrilled to celebrate the end of the school year and the start of our summer season at the North Port Aquatic Center by offering complimentary admission for City of North Port residents. We hope this will give folks who haven’t visited us before a chance to find their inner tube, try out the Barracuda Blast, and celebrate summer with their family and friends."
Pre-registration is required, and attendees can sign up for one of the four following time slots: 8-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2-4:30 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
Registration is available now online at http://bit.ly/NPACsplash and is open only to City of North Port residents. Those interested can also pre-register in person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Proof of residency is required; acceptable forms include current driver’s license, FPL bill, water bill, tax bill, or deed.
Should the facility be closed the entire day due to inclement weather, the event rain date will be July 11, 2021. All pre-registrations for the event will remain the same. Should inclement weather have a minor impact on the day, such as lightning within an eight-mile radius of the aquatic center, the facility will close for a minimum of 30 minutes.
Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are encouraged on the pool deck when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained. Please stay home if you feel sick.
The North Port Aquatic Center is at 6205 W. Price Blvd.
For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SplashIntoSummer or call at 941-429-PARK(7275).
