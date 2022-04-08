NORTH PORT — North Port's rusted spoonbill may soon find a new home.
Volunteers with the city's Art Advisory Board will recommend it get placed on the second floor at City Hall.
The 10-foot metal sculpture was in storage after its removal in 2020 from an outdoor spot at Sumter and West Price boulevards.
It is artwork paid from a public fund that had rusted. The artist refused to fix it.
The Art Advisory Board had decided outdoors - sometimes in rainstorms - was not best for the bird, said Laura Ansel, a Parks & Recreation division spokesperson and the city's liaison to the board.
“Happy to see it in public again,” Ansel said.
She said the decision on the roseate spoonbill's final landing spot is up to City Commission on April 26.
The issue first surfaced in 2020, when former Mayor Debbie McDowell noticed rust on the sculpture. That shouldn't be happening, she decided. She had shared her concerns with Chuck Speake, since named Public Works director, who reported finding “areas of oxidation,” but that his staff would be placed “in a bind to maintain (public) art.”
“I am very disappointed,” McDowell had responded after learning that the St. Petersburg artist Donald Gialanella hadn't planned to fix his $10,000 sculpture. “It's only going to get worse, get worse very quickly.”
In North Port, its developers in each of nine Activity Centers contribute to a city Art Fund, which in turn is used to purchase sculptures, murals and visual art in public activity places. That fund is currently about $118,000.
In exchange for not paying into the fund, some contribute their own artwork. At Cocoplum Village Shops on Tamiami Trail, it has pink flamingo sculptures, giraffes and oversized Adirondack chair art. A senior center near City Hall had also added its own public art.
The Gallery at North Port, a new senior center near City Hall, also boasts some outdoor sculptures. It commissions local artists to create peaces within its campus.
North Port's Art Advisory Board is considering public art at a city skatepark. That decision likely is in May. Its chair Tony Kelly will also contribute a mural at City Hall.
Until the North Port spoonbill began spilling rusted tears, no issues with the city's artwork had arisen.
Former Commissioner Chris Hanks had considered contacting Gialanella with a “polite suggestion” and allowing him “to take it from there.” Speake cautioned that rustproofing metal wouldn't fix the problem.
"It's something (we'll) have to do every six months," he said.
While Gialanella had declined to touch-up his work, in an email to the city in July 2019, he talked of completing the spoonbill.
"After seeing it in steel, it is my artistic opinion to not paint it pink," he wrote. "The beautiful quality surface of the metal will be lost, and I'm concerned the paint will cheapen it and make it look like fiberglass or at worst, comparable to a plastic pink lawn flamingo."
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I am Donald Gialanella, the artist who created the spoonbill. I never refused to have the necessary maintenance done on the sculpture. After finding the proper restoration expert to perform the maintenance, I voluntarily paid for half the cost of the work. The article makes no mention of that fact.
Preventative upkeep is the responsibility of the City to maintain their public art collection. I went above and beyond the contract I had with North Port to see that the sculpture was repaired and take offense at this incorrect version of the facts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.