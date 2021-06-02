NORTH PORT — Rachel Bortnik's family traveled from Missouri so that her grandmother could soak in the reported healing waters of Warm Mineral Springs.
First impression?
“It's dirty (inside),” Bortnik said, hastily adding that healing waters are what her grandmother Alexandra enjoys. "It really is a nice place.”
But the appearance of Warm Mineral Springs, along with the infrastructure that keeps it running, will be the focus of a North Port public hearing on Friday. Commissioners will debate nearly $10 million in spending to restore portions of the site deemed a state gem.
Warm Mineral Springs opened in the 1950s, and over time fell into some disrepair. North Port purchased Sarasota County's share of the place in 2014, turned it into a park. The city has set aside $1.7 million toward the first phase that's talked about Friday. A four-phase completion would total nearly $25 million.
And while warm Mineral Springs will likely set admission records this year — more than 17,000 visitors in April alone — most agree the place needs a facelift, with some added attention to its inner workings.
But how that's paid for and whether it is worth the cost are questions before city commissioners Friday.
Commissioner Barbara Langdon, for instance, agrees that water and sewer to Warm Mineral Springs and modernized plumbing are essential. The park had closed at times due to septic leaks. Otherwise private investment is best for full restoration costs, she said.
“Let's get creative with the rest of it,” Langdon said of spending beyond the $1.7 million for infrastructure.
Other commissioners see things differently, however. Some see Warm Mineral Springs as a treasure to be leveraged. The venue Wednesday, for instance, was packed, kids in a side pool of water playing and splashing, adults, some with umbrella hats, floating about in water averaging about 85 degrees.
"It's cool," said Luanda Santos, an 18-year-old from Miami surveying the grounds with her friend, Isabella Rivera.
Wednesday's heavy turnout, while partly due to a COVID-19 hangover, was calculated.
North Port uses a Google platform to market Warm Mineral Springs. That alone generates heavy web traffic and general interest, said Laura Ansel, a Parks and Recreation spokesperson.
The city also uses video and other other social media to push Warm Mineral Springs as historic and family friendly. The city is also fortunate that a sizable chunk of its population is of Slavic heritage, where spas are cultural.
Sarasota County and Florida tourism boards also pitch the Springs, as well. But those efforts reportedly are lukewarm, as Warm Mineral Springs, whether fairly or not, is often referred to as a "stinking mudhole," Langdon said.
Not upgrading the park's water and sewer system, at least, "jeopardizes the long-term integrity of that property," she added.
Commissioner Alice White agrees that business money is important to full restoration of the Springs, but that “from an investment point of view, (North Port) has to have something decent to present.”
North Port and private ownership for years had kicked the can down the road on Warm Mineral Springs, according to those following such things.
Commissioners, in fact, had once considered part of the nearly 80 acres for camping and horseback riding; others imagined an outdoor festival venue alongside the healing waters. Meanwhile tourists and locals kept arriving, allowing North Port to bank the $1.7 million in ticket sales and gift-shop revenues.
The latest chapter was delayed in April, commissioners back then voting for Friday's workshop. White was the single vote with moving ahead in April.
“Water and sewer (extensions to Warm Mineral Springs), yes,” Vice Mayor Pete Emrich in April had said. “People are looking at their wallets right now … and I can’t blame them.”
White, however, said surtax funding, the $1.7 million and other sources, were aligned for Warm Mineral Springs' full restoration.
“We have to have a nice package,” White said of a fully restored Warm Mineral Springs for private investment purposes. “And right now, Warm Mineral Springs is not a nice package.”
Friday's Warm Mineral Springs budget discussion begins at 9 a.m. City hall is 4790 City Hall Blvd.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.