NORTH PORT — Jennifer Nuesi isn't liking this Monday.
That's because America on Sunday time travels, switching from daylight saving to standard time, the “fall back” practice of re-setting clocks an hour.
March 14, when time “springs forward,” started daylight saving, or summertime, hours. That's when the sun rises and sets later.
Standard time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday, adding 60 minutes to bar hours, to fold laundry or for extra snoozing.
But for those on a strict body clock, time reversal is punishing. Nuesi's third-grader will buck like a saddle bronc, her mom said, as her sleep pattern is disrupted.
“It's a sin,” the North Port mom said. “I have to start all over to get her acclimated. It's not natural.”
To which Florida lawmakers had agreed, in 2018 passing legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.
The so-called “lock-the-clock” movement stalled, however, as federal approval is required.
Only two states — Hawaii and Arizona — keep consistent times. And that dates back years. But others had sought or seek to amend the rules. Florida's federal representation, for instance, had since reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, making daylight saving time a forever thing.
“It’s my hope that Sunday, Nov. 7, will be the last time that we have to do this ridiculous changing of the clocks back and forth,” U.S. Rep. Greg Steube had said. “It makes absolutely no sense, there’s no justification for it.”
Steube, a 17th District Republican, is among national lawmakers behind the lock-the-clock push. Fifteen other states have similar legislation, resolutions or voter drivers, and dozens more are looking, according to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, the Florida Republican.
“I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year,” he said in a prepared statement.
Proponents cite studies asserting that permanent daylight saving time means more sunshine, therefore less crime and healthier Americans. Resolutions in more than 30 states had advocated for the federal government to abolish time travel.
But permanent daylight saving time would also mean some December sunrises wouldn’t happen until after 8 a.m. School districts, teacher unions and parent groups had opposed it because dark mornings endanger kids.
American railroad companies first introduced time zones in the 19th century. Shifting time back and forth took root in the 1960s.
“And when it is dark and miserable when you are trying to go home from work this week,” wrote Scott Yates, founder of #LockTheClock, a social-media movement to make daylight saving time eternal, “remember that it does not need to be that way.”
For Nuesi, her child is one problem. The other is herself.
“Cutting into my sleep, are you kidding?” she said, half-kiddingly. “It's going to be like torture.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
