Nellie Lechman, right, explains icons and other information to visitors Friday at St. Mary’s Ukranian Catholic Church during the annual Christmas Bazaar. The bazaar returns through 4 p.m. today at the church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Food, vendors, entertainment and prizes are at the two-day event that welcomes all visitors. Church tours are part of the festivities. Items sold make excellent holiday gifts, organizers said. Proceeds go to church work and its outreach to the community.