SUN FILE PHOTO LAUREN COFFEY Several attendants examine the homemade jewelry at the St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic church's Christmas Bazaar in 2016. The annual event sells jewelry, presents and Ukrainian dishes to help raise money for the church.
Traditional Ukrainian food will be for sale on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
People examine a photo being sold at the Christmas Bazaar at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic church in December 2016. The annual event is held at Christmas and Easter to raise money for the church.
NORTH PORT — The chance to purchase made-from-scratch Ukrainian food for your holiday dinners is happening soon.
St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 17.
“It’s going to be all indoors this year,” said Pat Zalisko, an organizer and spokesperson for Ukrainian National Women’s League of America Branch 56 in North Port. “This way, weather won’t be a factor.”
There will be food, handmade crafts, clothing and other art created by members of several different Ukrainian communities in the area.
“Our group is making angels to sell as a fundraiser,” Zalisko said. “They are about 10 to 12 inches tall and would make great tree-toppers. They’re really very pretty.”
Proceeds will go toward purchasing hand-held ultrasound machines for doctors in Ukraine.
“A few of the ladies in our club have family members who are doctors there, and there is a desperate need for more equipment right now,” Zalisko said. “We want to purchase three devices for doctors working on the front lines.”
Church members have been busy making pierogi, borsch, stuffed cabbage rolls and packaged kielbasa — all will be for sale at the bazaar. There will also be homemade baked goods.
People can also stop by the church hall on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to purchase food.
The church’s cultural center is at 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
