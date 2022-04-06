NORTH PORT — The annual Easter bazaar was the main topic of discussion at the Ukrainian National Women’s League meeting in North Port this week.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
There will be food, baked goods, art, jewelry, T-shirts, and pysanky — Ukrainian Easter eggs that celebrate the rebirth of nature in the spring, and the rebirth of Christ.
All money raised will go toward humanitarian aid for Ukrainian victims of the Russian invasion.
The sale will be outdoors in the church parking lot.
"We need volunteers with trucks or vans on Thursday to help bring items for the sale on Friday," said the club's Second Vice President Lidia Bilous at Tuesday's meeting. She led the meeting due to President Bohdana Puzyk's absence.
Club members are making blue and yellow ribbons representing the Ukrainian flag to sell at the bazaar on Friday for $5.
Sisters Olena and Lieda Boyko announced their yard sale last month raised more than $12,000.
"People have been so generous," Olena said. "We didn't put prices on any of the items, and people were were giving from their hearts. One man wrote a check for $100."
Items — aside from the made-from-scratch food and baked goods — will not have individual prices at the bazaar on Friday.
"We just ask that people donate what they feel is right," Olena said.
