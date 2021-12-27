A stand-alone emergency room is proposed for a 3-acre site on the North Port-Charlotte County border along U.S. 41.
A holding company named Lexi 509 LLC has submitted a site plan on Dec. 21 to Charlotte County for land it bought in 2019 from Billy Fuccillo for $2.75 million.
Fuccillo built a Kia dealership along Tamiami Trail on property that abuts Hillsborough and Cranberry boulevards.
The three principle agents for Lexi 509 are all executives with HCA Healthcare, vice president Christopher Wyatt, chief executive officer Samuel Hazen and vice president John Franck.
No one from Fawcett Memorial Hospital or its parent company HCA Healthcare returned calls for comment from The Daily Sun. HCA also operates Englewood Community Hospital and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
The land is adjacent to the former Fuccillo Kia dealership, renamed Kia of Port Charlotte in 2020 after the Fuccillo family sold several Florida car dealerships.
Fuccillo, 65, died in June at the age of 65. He was well known in Southwest Florida for his television and radio advertisements emphasizing the phrase, "It's huge, Florida."
Nashville-based HCA announced its plans to build more hospitals in Florida, with the closest announced location in Southwest Florida, a 100-bed facility in Fort Myers.
The website of the design firm, Catalyst Design Group of Tennessee and Orlando, states the company is working on many free-standing emergency room projects.
This facility would be 10,000 square feet. The company has designed hospital complexes for health care systems in multiple states including as far as in Michigan on Lake Superior.
The application states that the project would be on the northwestern intersection of U.S. 41 and Dahlgren Avenue, however, the site map shows the property as on the northeastern part of the intersection and centered midway between Dahlgren and Cranberry Boulevard.
The facility would have its own entrance road off U.S. 41.
There is room for expansion depending on availability of infrastructure, the application states.
The closest similar facility is just over five miles away in North Port, the Sarasota Memorial North Port ER & Care Center at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, which was built in 2009.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte Hospital are each about 8 miles to the south.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.