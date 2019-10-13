NORTH PORT — A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents serving a search warrant Friday night.
The FDLE's Special Operations Team with agents from the FDLE Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center were serving a narcotics search warrant at a house in North Port when a man armed with a machete confronted them around 8:30 p.m., according to an FDLE press release.
Agents shot the man, identified as Fernando Mora, 57. Agents called paramedics and gave first aid to Mora, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated. No agents were injured.
FDLE policy requires the agents involved be placed on administrative leave while the agency conducts its investigation. The FDLE's Office of Executive Investigations, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, will investigate and turn the facts of the case over to the state attorney's office to decide whether criminal charges should be filed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.