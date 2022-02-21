NORTH PORT — A pair of bills working through state House and Senate subcommittees would give more power in a land dispute to the developers.
The Florida Home Builders Association, or the FHBA, had pushed for revised rules in a de-annexation or contraction of municipal boundaries. A Florida Senate bill and a companion measure in the House would grant more power in a de-annexation push to those with a 50% stake in the total area — even when those people, businesses or limited partnerships are not registered voters in those communities.
A Wellen Park homeowner group had pushed for moving that community's boundaries from North Port to unincorporated Sarasota County. Bills before Senate and House subcommittees would shift the power in such disputes to the land owners. Citizens under existing state rules have something close to equal say in petitioning for a boundary change.
The FHBA in its January “Legislative Briefing” newsletter laid out strategies and proposed action for issues affecting its members. A top priority was Municipal Contraction (de-annexation) Procedures, named the Senate and House sponsors of such rule revisions and a proposed action on the issue.
An FHBA governmental affairs staffer in November had forwarded draft revisions of de-annexation measures to Tallahassee lawmakers, noting in an email to Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, for instance, that “this revision would mirror the current annexation statute,” Dane Bennett wrote.
Persons-Mulicka and Sen. Keith Perry had co-sponsored new rules in the de-annexation issue.
It means a developer, if the bill passed and was signed into law, would need to approve if more than 70% of the land was targeted for a boundary shift — even if individual property owners want it.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government had petitioned North Port for an ordinance granting a boundary change at Wellen Park. The city's denial of that has been the issue before an appeals court.
Reports have the House and Senate measures stalling with nearing committee deadlines and a lack of support, however.
A legislative assistant with Perry's office had said the senator was “not aware of the situation in North Port” with the filing of his boss' SB 1876, Keenen Vernon said. “Upon looking into the issue further, I am not sure our bill will impact the city of North Port because they have a pending legal case and the effective date of our bill is not until July 2022.”
Spokespersons for the FHBA were not immediately available for comment on Monday.
