VENICE — State College of Florida is now offering flex start classes for students.
In a release from the college, subjects that can be taken through flex start are computer sciences, creative writing, business, literature, math and psychology.
Students who take flex start can take classes either online or on campus.
Flex start classes have a variety of options for students during the fall 2019 semester. There will be several options to fit student’s needs through the fall semester.
Day and evening classes are available and select courses are available online, according to the release.
Students who use the online course option have access to all on-campus services.
According to the release, SCF students can do their degrees online, on campus or a combination of both.
Flex start classes are being offered at the SCF Venice campus, Lakewood Ranch campus and Bradenton campus.
For more information visit www.scf.edu/admissions or call the Venice campus 941-408-1300.
According to the release students can take a 12-week course starting on Sept. 16, an eight-week session beginning Oct. 14, a five-week session starting on Sept. 23 and Oct. 28.
