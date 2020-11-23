State to probe Saturday fire, homeowner had been cited on debris violations

State fire officials will investigate a Saturday blaze on the 3700 block of Basket Street in North Port. No injuries were reported.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NORTH PORT FIRE RESCUE

NORTH PORT — The state fire marshal's office will investigate a late Saturday fire that partially destroyed a North Port home.

That home on 3700 block of Basket Street had been visited numerous times by the city's Code Enforcement division. The homeowner had been ticketed on multiple code ordinances ranging from accumulated debris to chickens running loose. Left unchecked and in the extreme, the homeowner looked at fines and possible liens of up to $100,000.

North Port Fire Rescue responded late Saturday to “a fully involved structure fire, with flames above the garage area,” spokesman Josh Taylor said. “Thankfully, all occupants and their animals were out of the home” when firefighters arrived.

Neighbors reported sparks rising from the home, observed a man and woman shoveling dirt at the flames. Numerous vehicles parked at the home prevented quicker access for firefighters, however. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross had provided assistance to displaced family. No cause for the fire was reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments