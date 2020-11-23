State to probe Saturday fire, homeowner had been cited on debris violations

NORTH PORT — The state fire marshal's office will investigate a late Saturday fire that partially destroyed a North Port home.
That home on 3700 block of Basket Street had been visited numerous times by the city's Code Enforcement division. The homeowner had been ticketed on multiple code ordinances ranging from accumulated debris to chickens running loose. Left unchecked and in the extreme, the homeowner looked at fines and possible liens of up to $100,000.
North Port Fire Rescue responded late Saturday to “a fully involved structure fire, with flames above the garage area,” spokesman Josh Taylor said. “Thankfully, all occupants and their animals were out of the home” when firefighters arrived.
Neighbors reported sparks rising from the home, observed a man and woman shoveling dirt at the flames. Numerous vehicles parked at the home prevented quicker access for firefighters, however. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross had provided assistance to displaced family. No cause for the fire was reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.