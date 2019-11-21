Staying home, Heron Creek Community Foundation's giving ways

NORTH PORT — Your donations can end up in the wrong place.
But that's not true with the Heron Creek Community Foundation, a local group whose cash stays in North Port.
The group's 230 homeowner members, in fact, have given more than $350,000 in endowments and proceeds from fundraisers. Its members plan to present another $58,000 Tuesday to community nonprofits representing kids, victims of violence, pregnant teens, housing for the poor, seniors, a dozen others serving just those in North Port.
Foundation members, who are homeowners in the Heron Creek community, are careful in choosing the nonprofit receiving its grants.
“We find the purpose and what the need is,” said Foundation president Judy Wing, “and then do the best we can with what we have.”
Which seems an understatement. The group in eight years has collected and donated some $361,777. Some organizations in the city benefiting from the group's generosity include Meals on Wheels, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Habitat for Humanity, literacy groups, teen courts and others.
Wing said Heron Creek homeowners appreciate that life isn't always fair, that giving back to the less fortunate is an obligation. So they've created an outlet in the Heron Creek Community Foundation, which has raised the funding.
The harder task is sorting through the applications. The Foundation has a committee to screen them. Members will visit or talk with the applicants, to see what happens on the ground floor, Wing said. Successful nonprofits using donations to help others, she added, “it's very nice to see that. Giving back is a basic human feeling.”
What's happening Tuesday
(numbers in parenthesis are totals)
• Child Protection Center, Inc., $2,000 ($15,130)
• Mental Health Community Center, $2,000 ($16,000)
• Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, $2,100 ($20,128)
• Habitat for Humanity, $2,000 ($20,000)
• Back Pack Angels, $2,000 ($17,750)
• Meals on Wheels, $2,500 ($18,935)
• The TWIG Cares, $2,000 ($4,000)
CHAPS HIV/AIDS Support Center, $2,000 ($19,080)
• Big Brothers Big Sisters, $2,000 ($17,750)
• Early Childhood Center, $2,000 ($7,000)
• Children First, $1,000 ($4,000)
• Children's Guardian Fund, $1,500 ($4,500)
• Family Promise, $2,000 ($4,000)
• Forty Carrots Family Center, $2,000 ($19,000)
• Literacy Volunteers, $2,000 ($11,400)
• Education Foundation, $2,000 ($5,500)
• Teen Court, $2,000 ($5,000)
• Coastal Behavioral Healthcare, $1,500 ($8,500)
• Salvation Army, $2,116 ($4,724)
• Good Samaritan Pharmacy and Health Services , $2,000 ($4,150)
• SOLVE Maternity Homes, $2,000 ($11,940)
• Neuro Challenge Foundation, $1,500 ($11,250)
• YMCA, $2,000 ($4,500)
• Boys & Girls Club, $5,000 ($28,160) — with a matching gift from Modern Woodmen of America
• Take Stock in Children, $4,400 ($25,950)
• Hope for North Port, $2,500 ($5,000)
• Loveland Center, $2,000 (new)
For more information, visit www.heroncreekfoundation.org
