North Port Solid Waste Manager Frank Lama, Solid Waste Equipment Operator John Linscott, and Solid Waste Equipment Operator Michael Caruso in the latest version of the department's tradiaitonal holiday video.
Solid Waste Equipment Operator Michael Caruso gets the spirit in the truck cab in the Christmas video.
NORTH PORT — “Buckle Up” and “Give a Hoot! Don't Pollute!” have serious messages.
But how about a fun public service video?
The city has released its “Step Into Christmas,” three-and-a-half minutes of lip-syncing and gyrating to the Elton John holiday classic by North Port Solid Waste division drivers.
The drivers on their routes are filmed lip-syncing, jiggling or dancing a favorite move, said William Carlson, North Port's Solid Waste division spokesperson and who produced this season's video, which is the city's seventh holiday thank you to its residents.
The videos also make celebrities of the drivers.
“It has kind of taken a life of its own,” he said.
North Port's first holiday video was as a team-building exercise. Those evolved into must-see performances to portray the workers, their jobs and the department in a different light. It was also a thank you to the city.
Solid Waste videos had since reached millions worldwide. That earned North Port national awards from the Solid Waste Association of North America and the National Waste & Recycling Association.
The city's Parks and Recreation division had won similar awards for its "Scoop Scoop Baby" campaign for pet owners to clean up after their dogs.
The city also runs instructional videos on water usage and what not to flush down the toilet.
Other than staff time, little money is budgeted for these films. Solid Waste Division Manager Frank Lama drafts performance outlines, enlists volunteers, gets his team pumped. Carlson this season filmed and edited the work. Drivers costume and choreograph themselves and memorize song lyrics.
Flubbed lines and dance moves end the video. Doing so puts working people outside of stereotypes, city spokesman Josh Taylor said.
“They’re our Christmas cards. It’s nice.”
North Port Mayor Pete Emrich on social media thanked staff for the positive messaging.
