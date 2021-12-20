NORTH PORT — “Buckle Up” and “Give a Hoot! Don't Pollute!” have serious messages.

But how about a fun public service video?

The city has released its “Step Into Christmas,” three-and-a-half minutes of lip-syncing and gyrating to the Elton John holiday classic by North Port Solid Waste division drivers.

The drivers on their routes are filmed lip-syncing, jiggling or dancing a favorite move, said William Carlson, North Port's Solid Waste division spokesperson and who produced this season's video, which is the city's seventh holiday thank you to its residents.

It's been another good year for the City of North Port's Solid Waste Division. And it wouldn't be possible without the help and hard work of all of our residents. So this year, we made this video to wish you Happy Holidays and ask you to Step Into Christmas with us!

Barry Manilow - Happy Holidays property of Sony Music Entertainment Inc.

Elton John - Step Into Christmas property of This Record Company Ltd.

The videos also make celebrities of the drivers.

“It has kind of taken a life of its own,” he said.

North Port's first holiday video was as a team-building exercise. Those evolved into must-see performances to portray the workers, their jobs and the department in a different light. It was also a thank you to the city.

Solid Waste videos had since reached millions worldwide. That earned North Port national awards from the Solid Waste Association of North America and the National Waste & Recycling Association.

The city's Parks and Recreation division had won similar awards for its "Scoop Scoop Baby" campaign for pet owners to clean up after their dogs.

North Port Solid Waste team's Christmas video 2

Solid Waste Equipment Operator John Linscott, and on the right, Solid Waste Equipment Operator Michael Caruso perform "Step Into Christmas."

The city also runs instructional videos on water usage and what not to flush down the toilet.

Other than staff time, little money is budgeted for these films. Solid Waste Division Manager Frank Lama drafts performance outlines, enlists volunteers, gets his team pumped. Carlson this season filmed and edited the work. Drivers costume and choreograph themselves and memorize song lyrics.

Flubbed lines and dance moves end the video. Doing so puts working people outside of stereotypes, city spokesman Josh Taylor said.

“They’re our Christmas cards. It’s nice.”

North Port Mayor Pete Emrich on social media thanked staff for the positive messaging.

"Excellent as always,” he said.

Scroll North Port's Facebook page to view “Step Into Christmas.”

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Now

Load comments