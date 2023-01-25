U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaks in 2022 at the ribbon cutting of River Road improvements. The congressman, recovering from a 20-plus foot fall from his home, has been appointed to the 'Weaponization of the Federal Government' subcommittee in the U.S. Congress.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Still recovering from a fall that broke bones, punctured a lung and torn neck ligaments, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is being appointed to additional duties.
He will serve on the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, his office announced Wednesday.
A news release states it will use "sweeping investigative powers to root out corruption" it believes is taking place at the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security along with other government agencies.
"I’m eager to serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government under the leadership of Chairman Jordan," Steube stated in the news release, referring to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan.
Steube says "top levels" of the U.S. government "used counterterrorism measures" against parents at school board meetings; encouraged technology companies and social media giants to "censor" conservatives and "conducted an unprecedented FBI raid" at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion.
"Simultaneously, our weaponized bureaucracy worked hand in hand with the private sector to manipulate the public by burying damning information on the Biden family mere days before the 2020 election," Steube stated in the news release. "This is nothing short of election interference."
The news release notes Congress has established the subcommittee under the House Judiciary Committee to "investigate surveillance abuses" from the Executive Branch, saying it is "undermining of Americans' civil liberties."
"It’s time we investigate how the top levels of our government have actively worked against its citizens for political gain," Steube states in the news release. "Time to put our government back in check, America."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.