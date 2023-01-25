Greg Steube

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaks in 2022 at the ribbon cutting of River Road improvements. The congressman, recovering from a 20-plus foot fall from his home, has been appointed to the 'Weaponization of the Federal Government' subcommittee in the U.S. Congress. 

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Still recovering from a fall that broke bones, punctured a lung and torn neck ligaments, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is being appointed to additional duties.

He will serve on the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, his office announced Wednesday.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments