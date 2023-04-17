011.jpg (copy)

Then U.S.-Rep. candidate Greg Steube addressed the crowd at a rally for President Donald Trump in Estero in late 2018. Steube, now a congressman, announced Monday night he is endorsing Trump - and not Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - for president in the 2024 election.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

SARASOTA — After telling journalists he'd wait for a while before making an endorsement for president, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube went to a Newsmax show to tout he's standing by former President Donald Trump. 

“Today I continue my unwavering support for the America First movement by endorsing the leader of our party, President Donald Trump for re-election to President of the United States,” Steube's office released in a Monday night statement.


   
1
2
0
1
1

Load comments