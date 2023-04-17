Then U.S.-Rep. candidate Greg Steube addressed the crowd at a rally for President Donald Trump in Estero in late 2018. Steube, now a congressman, announced Monday night he is endorsing Trump - and not Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - for president in the 2024 election.
SARASOTA — After telling journalists he'd wait for a while before making an endorsement for president, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube went to a Newsmax show to tout he's standing by former President Donald Trump.
“Today I continue my unwavering support for the America First movement by endorsing the leader of our party, President Donald Trump for re-election to President of the United States,” Steube's office released in a Monday night statement.
Steube, who represents Sarasota and Charlotte counties, said last week the the office of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis had sought his endorsement. At that time, his office said he'd been contacted by Desantis but Steube was uncommitted, according to NBC News.
However, on Monday night, Steube was onboard, fully, with Trump
“President Trump’s first term was full of extraordinary accomplishments," he stated.
He made his endorsement on the show "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Newsmax.
"Floridians need him back in the White House to finish the job. No one will drain the corrupt swamp like President Trump," the statement read. "He loves our country and is a proven fighter for our Veterans, Second Amendment Rights, and Border Security. Let’s make America strong, safe, and great once again.”
Oh Mr Steube, you are so sad. As a “lawyer” you should know better than to endorse a lifetime crook and grifter, but as a simple man you reveal again you have no class nor integrity. Perhaps the Republicans in your district will wake up and throw you from your Congressional pedestal, but I don’t they are any smarter than you. So sad for you and the Florida 17th.
