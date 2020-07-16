NORTH PORT — North Port’s business community thanked Greg Steube on Thursday.
The first-term congressman had received the “Spirit of Enterprise” award, a rating the U.S. Chamber of Commerce gives to federal lawmakers with pro-business agendas.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the award, which was introduced Thursday at the Plantation Inn Golf & Country Club in Venice.
Brince Manning, a Congressional and Public Affairs manager with the Southeastern Region for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, provided remarks on a video platform. The North Port chamber had used social media platforms since the COVID-19 lockdown in March. Steube, in fact, had appeared in March on a town hall chat hosted by Bill Gunnin, the chamber’s executive director.
Steube, Gunnin said, “has always been a good friend of ours. We’re excited to present it (Spirit of Enterprise award) to him.”
Steube, 42, is a Republican representing Florida’s 17th congressional district, a nine-county area of some 800,000 south-central Floridians within 6,300 square miles.
This is the 32nd year that the U.S. Chamber had given the award. Steube landed somewhere in the middle of its rating scale with a 74%. The system is bipartisan.
Steube prior to the award had made commencement remarks at a North Port High School alternative graduation ceremony.
Steube, a former state senator, University of Florida grad and soldier, arrived in high spirits, joking about a 2019 Esquire magazine profile of his wardrobe at impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump. Esquire’s fashion writer Jonathan Evans had remarked of Steube’s attire that: “This guy loves to make a statement. Today’s statement? Well...”
Steube chuckled over that before thanking North Port Area Chamber of Commerce members and guests, sharing details of his job in Washington, D.C., reporting progress in a campaign, for instance, to have 501©(6) agencies made eligible for Paycheck Protection Program funding. Chambers of commerce fall under the designation and had been exempted as Congress delivered trillions of dollars for COVID-10 relief.
Steube in his remarks also touched on agriculture and how COVID-19 had impacted Florida farming, on trade deals, unemployment benefits and other issues affecting his district. He also discussed federal spending, recalling how as a Florida lawmaker the state had balanced its budget.
“Imagine that,” he said.
North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke, state Rep. James Buchanan (District 74), North Port commission candidates, business owners, staff and city officials also congratulated Steube.
“You are,” Luke said of Steube, “making our voice in North Port … heard in Washington, D.C.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.