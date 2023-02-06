U.S. Rep. Greg Steube and Darrell Woodie

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube stands with Darrell Woodie, who found Steube injured and called 911 to assist the congressman in January. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA - U.S. Rep. Greg Steube won't make Tuesday's State of the Union as he continues to recover from a 25-foot fall that ended with him in an intensive care unit.

But he'll be sending an honored guest. 


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments