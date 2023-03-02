U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (copy)

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaks Feb. 16 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, thanking staff for caring for him following an injury when he was thrown from a ladder while working at home.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube wants income tax relief for people recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Steube, of Sarasota, represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties along with a portion of Lee County - the area of the country where Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28.


