U.S. Rep. Greg Steube wants income tax relief for people recovering from Hurricane Ian.
Steube, of Sarasota, represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties along with a portion of Lee County - the area of the country where Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28.
More than 150 people died in the storm. NOAA issued a report stating Ian's financial damage was more than $110 billion - the most of any natural disaster in 2022 and the third most damaging, financially, hurricane on record. Only Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey caused more damage.
On Tuesday, Steube introduced a bill Wednesday "to provide income tax relief to Americans recovering from Hurricane Ian."
The bill "designates" the storm as a "qualified disaster for the purposes of determining tax treatment of certain disaster-related personal casualty losses," his office stated in a news release.
In the news release, Steube notes there is precedent for the proposed legislation.
“Through no fault of their own, Floridians and many other Americans in the Southeast U.S. are now on an expensive road to recovery following Hurricane Ian," Steube said. "Virtually every other recent major hurricane and disasters like the California wildfires have been designated as qualified disasters for tax purposes."
The news release noted Congress must designate the hurricane as a qualified disaster. A qualified disaster loss allows citizens to "elect to deduct the loss without itemizing your deductions," the news release notes, citing IRS regulations. "Your net casualty loss doesn't need to exceed 10% of your adjusted gross income to qualify for the deduction."
He called it "commonsense" to pass the bill.
"Congress must do its job and provide much-needed relief to taxpayers so that Floridians can fully recover from this storm and adequately prepare for the next,” he stated.
Steube, according to earlier statements, is hoping to return to Congress this month after sustaining serious injuries in a fall from a ladder at his home.
