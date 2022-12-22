Congressman Greg Steube

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube said he won't support "one dime more" to support Ukraine until financial oversight is given and the administration of President Joe Biden provides "Congress a path forward on ending the conflict in Ukraine," he told CBS News on Wednesday night. 

SARASOTA - Following a speech from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday night to Congress, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube said he would not favor more aid for Ukraine's fight with Russia. 

Steube represents much of Southwest Florida — including North Port — which has a large number of residents with Ukrainian heritage. 


