SARASOTA – U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is running for re-election.
With new congressional maps of the 17th District drawn up and likely to be approved Thursday, he announced his candidacy to keep representing the district in Congress.
“Florida’s 17th district deserves an America First conservative who will fight for freedom and liberty, and I have a proven track record of doing exactly that in service to this district and our country,” Steube said in a news release. “I am honored to seek re-election once again in District 17, and I applaud Governor DeSantis for his leadership during the redistricting process.”
DeSantis' plan is likely to be challenged in court - with colliding accusations of gerrymandering, mainly in northern Florida.
The new 17th District has more than 60 percent of Steube's current constituency, he noted. He will continue to be the congressman for Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties.
He touts his conservative credentials, listing the NRA, Family Research Council and Club for Growth as groups that endorsed him already on Wednesday.
Steube was a strong advocate and ally of President Donald Trump in both of the impeachment actions against Trump.
“The Floridians of District 17 know they can trust me to remain a steadfast, principled conservative who delivers on his promises and does not shy away from doing what is right,” Steube said in the news release. “I will continue to fight against socialism and the Left’s radical woke agenda, and I will always stand up for free and fair elections, a secured southern border, economic freedom, and the preservation of our Constitutional rights.”
He noted he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and has A+ ratings from a variety of conservative groups.
He said in the news release, he has a 98.28 rating from the American Conservative Union. That, it notes, makes him the most conservative member of Congress from Florida.
“We need strong conservatives in Congress so we can reclaim the gavel from Speaker Pelosi, reverse the damage Joe Biden and House Democrats have done to our country, and implement bold conservative policy in Washington,” Steube stated.
